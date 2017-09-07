COURTS TO GO ELECTRONIC

Government is considering introducing electronic court proceedings to keep people abreast of legal cases.

Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda says his Ministry is working with stakeholders to implement the project.

Mr. Lubinda said this in Lusaka when the Chinese Government donated 34 iPads to the Ministry valued at 277,000 Kwacha.

He stated that the donated iPads will go a long way in improving service delivery at the Ministry.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Yang Youming said with the growing of common interests between the two countries, it is important to protect their bilateral practical cooperation.

Mr. Youming also expressed his appreciation to the Ministry for protecting the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals in Zambia.