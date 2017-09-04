Criticise with solutions-ECL

President Edgar Lungu has asked the church to provide constructive criticism to Government.

President Lungu has reaffirmed his desire to work with the church because of the role it has played in uplifting the welfare of the Zambian people.

He says the church has played a major role in bringing unity in the country.

The head of state said this in Luanshya through Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo during a fundraising service for the United Church of Zambia -UCZ Mpatamatu congregation for the construction of a house for Reverend Joseph Chewe.

President Lungu also donated sixty thousand kwacha towards the project.

Earlier Reverend Chewe said the UCZ only recognizes President Lungu as Zambia’s Republican President.

Reverend Chewe said it is for this reason that the church will remain committed by supporting the Government of the day.

He also advised the head of state not be discouraged by those criticizing him because they know nothing about governing the country.

The clergyman said those who are still politicking over President Lungu’s leadership should wait for their time to because leadership comes from God.