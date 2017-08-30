Daka donates Computers

MSANZALA Member of Parliament Peter Daka says the provision of computers and accessories in rural areas is key to boosting the teaching of Information, Communication and Technology-ICT.

Mr. Daka says access to ICTs will ease the cost of doing business and spur economic development in remote parts of the country.

The Former Minister of Science and Technology was speaking when he handed over five computers at Misolo and Nsenya Primary Schools in Msanzala Constituency.

AND Misolo and Nsenya Primary School Head Teachers thanked government for the gesture.

MEANWHILE, Petauke District Patriotic Front Chairperson Standford Mwanza also thanked government through the area MP’s gesture.