DEC NABS 28 YEAR OLD FEMALE

The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested a 28-year-old female Administration Officer for money laundering activities involving over 400,000 Kwacha.

Carol Mwansa Musaba, 28, of 54 Chamba Valley, Lusaka, has been arrested for obtaining money by false pretences, uttering of false documents and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.

On dates unknown but between January 1st, 2015 and April 30th, 2017, Ms. Musaba whilst acting together with other persons attached copies of invoices which were already paid to various delivery notes and submitted them to

a known Mining Company claiming payments amounting to 402,000 Kwacha.

The payments were then made to her company account which was later withdrawn.

The suspect engaged in money laundering activities by procuring a motor vehicle using proceeds of crime which she later sold.

The suspect is currently on Police Bond and will appear in court soon.

And the Commission has also arrested and jointly charged two people for being in possession of 10 thousand US Dollar counterfeit notes.

Those arrested and jointly charged include Doreen Walubita, 40, of Matero East and Dieson Mukisi, 58, of Libala South.

All suspects will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today by DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo.