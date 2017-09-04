Defence minister ups security

Defence Minister Davies Chama says there is need to continue monitoring Zambia’s borders to secure the peace of the country.

Mr Chama says any activity that may want to endanger the peace of the country along the borders should be closely monitored and addressed.

He says the country is closely monitoring the influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo most of whom are in Chiengi district in Luapula.

He says security measures will be employed to ensure that the peace of the country is not endangered at all cost.

The Minister was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila in Mansa today.

The Minister is in the province to check on the security situation in the province following an influx of refuges in the area.

Mr. Mwila has since called on the defence forces to be alert and ensure that the security of the local people is not compromised.

And Dr Nsemukila has disclosed that the defence forces personnel have helped in curtailling the illegal trade in Mukula activities in the province.

He further disclosed that the fish stock has started to increase in the water bodies due to the personnel that are monitoring the water bodies to ensure that the fish ban is observed.

Meanwhile, Mr Chama says it is wrong for people who once served in government to start politicising programmes that government is implementing.

Mr Chama said it is wrong for such people to condemn good programmes that are improving people’s lives.

He said it is sad that some politicians are going to the extent of speaking ill of president Edgar Lungu who gave them an oportunity to save in government .

He said however Zambians will soon start to see the benefit of governments programmes in various sectors of the economy

He said President Edgar Lungu is determined to improve the lives of Zambians.

The minister made the remarks when he paid courtesy call on Luapula province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila in Mansa today .

The minister is the province to check on the security situation following reports of an influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and also tour some defence facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nsemukila implored to the minister to help the province to empower the youths with various skills.

He said the province would love a youth training camp like chiboko based in Katete so the youths can be empowered in various skills.

And the Department of Immigration has reaffirmed its commitment to continue with the random round up of the illegal immigrants in the country.

Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the department is going to intensify screening of people entering the country at both checkpoints and boarder points in order to reduce the entry of illegal migrants.

Mr Nshinka disclosed this in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka.

He said the department regularly conducts random clean ups in areas where reports of invasion of illegal immigrants are rampant.

The Public Relations Officer added that the use of the Zambia Immigration Management System has assisted to clear people and immigrants entering the country.

He explained that this system connects and coordinates all the 20 immigration department stations in the country inclusive of the headquarters.

Mr Nshinka said another method used to screen individuals wishing to visit the country is through Virtual Instrument Software (VISA) by identifying those who do not qualify to enter the country.

He added that the major challenge the department faces is the border line which he described as being porous making it difficult to monitor everyone entering the country due to low staffing levels.

Mr Nshinka has further urged members of the public to be on the lookout for any suspicious persons who might be illegal migrants and report them to the immigration office as the department depends highly on their participation.

He further applauded members of the public that take it upon themselves to report any illegal immigrants around them.

Some residents of Chalala in Lusaka have expressed concern over the influx illegal immigrants conducting illegal businesses.

One of the residents Jacob Kabwe told ZANIS in an interview that the illegal business activities by undocumented foreigners are disadvantaging local registered businesses as these pay taxes.