DEFENSE FACTORIES DUE FOR REVAMP

Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale says government is eager to revamp the defence factories and make them relevant to the growing economic demands.

Mr. Mwale has particularly cited agriculture among the targeted growth sectors.

Speaking after touring Zamcapitol Enterprise Limited in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwale said there is need to procure equipment that will help revamp the production of agricultural equipment.

Mr. Mwale explained that revamping facilities such as Zamcapitol Enterprise will contribute positively to the growth of the economy through wealth and job creation.

He said revamping the firm is positive step towards industrialisation.

And Minister of Defence Davies Chama has challenged the defence forces to fully use their skills to contribute to the development of the country.

Mr. Chamasays the defence forces have various skills which should be used to develop the country.

He points out that personnel equipped in engineering skills should be used in infrastructure development.

The Minister was speaking when he addressed the defence forces at the Zambia Army Tangup barracks in Mufulira.

Mr. Chama who is accompanied by Senior officers from the defence forces is in Mufulira on his continued tour of barracks.

He commended the defence forces for embracing the diversification agenda of government.

The defence forces have ventured in various agricultural activities.