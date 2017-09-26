Democracy is taking root in Africa-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu says the peaceful transition of power in Angola has set a new era of the democratization process in African.

President Lungu says the election of President Joao Lorenco as President of Angola is a clear sign that democracy has come to stay on the African continent.

President Lungu says he is looking forward to enhanced cooperation between Zambia and Angola.

The President was speaking on arrival in Angola where he is attending the inauguration of Joao Lorenco.

President Lungu has since commended the Angolan people for the peaceful elections.

The President will be among 50 other heads of state and government who have been invited.

President Lorenco takes over from Edwardo do Santo who has been in power the last 38 years.