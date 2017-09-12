Devt plan to centre on needs of Zambians

Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa says the Seventh National Development Plan will build on key reforms that recognize the needs of Zambians.

Mr. Mulusa says among the key reforms that the plan prioritises is decentralisation and the ongoing reforms in public service management.

He says the Ministry will continue to ensure that there is social accountability in the process of development as a way of promoting citizen participation.

Mr. Mulusa says social accountability will strengthen and increase citizen participation in strategic areas in the Seventh National Development Plan.

The Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by the National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala during the official opening of the social accountability symposium in Lusaka today.

He said it is important for various stakeholders to continue playing a role in supporting government development plans.

And US Embassy Charge Affaires Christopher Krafft said social accountability in Zambia will see greater communication, opportunity creation and reduction in poverty.