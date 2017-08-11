DIALOGUE WELCOMED

People from a cross section of society have welcomed the planned dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Those spoken to by a ZNBC News Crew say the Commonwealth brokered reconciliatory talks between the President and Mr Hichilema should be supported by all Zambians.

Bible Gospel Church in Africa Presiding Bishop Peter Ndlovu says the meeting between President Lungu and Mr Hichilema will promote the spirit of dialogue in the country.

Bishop Ndlovu says Zambia is Christian Nation and what President Lungu has done is a commendable sign of true Christianity.

And Southern Africa Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes-SACCORD Executive Director Bornface Chembe said the talks will foster co-existence and unity in the country.

Mr Chembe has told ZNBC news that the planned dialogue will help address the political differences between the UPND and the ruling PF.

Meanwhile, Zambian DNA Spokesperson Sipuki Mulemwa has also commended President Lungu’s passion to maintain peace in Zambia.

The comments come in the wake of the announcement by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland that President Lungu and Mr Hichilema have agreed to meet and dialogue.