Digitalise payments-FSDZ

Financial Sector Deepening Zambia -FSDZ- has advised government to digitalise small payments it receives in order to enhance transparency.

FSD Zambia Chief Executive Officer Betty Wilkinson says payments like school fees which cover the majority of the citizenry would be a good start for digitalized small payments.

And Ms. Wilkinson has revealed that the majority of young people below the age of 40 are quick in the adoption of new technology; a scenario which will change the shape of the Zambian economy in the next few years.

Speaking at the second annual media masterclass for business journalists, Ms. Wilkinson said the move will also help in boosting financial inclusion hence the need to build trust between service providers and the citizenry.

Ms. Wilkinson said trust in the industry can be enhanced through improved understanding of financial needs of the people among service providers.