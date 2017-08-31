DMMU to vistit Kapalala Market

President Edgar Lungu says the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU will in the coming days visit the gutted Kapalala Market in Ndola to assess the damage and propose the kind of help government will render to the victims.

President Lungu says government is saddened by the fire which burnt the three thousand stands.

Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola, President Lungu said he has flown to the Copperbelt to sympathise with the victims.

He said government was elected to work for the people and he will render whatever help he can to the marketeers.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has assured miners that they will not lose jobs.

The Head of State said he is travelling to Mufulira and Kitwe to engage contractors, workers unions and management at Mopani Copper Mines to find a lasting solution to the crisis at the mining giant.

President Lungu is accompanied to the Copperbelt by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale and his Press Aide Amos Chanda.

Earlier, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said the province was mourning over the fire which reduced Kapalala Market to ashes.

Mr. Lusambo said traders have been left without capital and they need help.

And Patriotic Front Copperbelt Province Chairperson Stephen Kainga told the head of state that the province is intact politically.

Meanwhile, the Zambian DNA says the burning of Kapalala market is regrettable.

Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa has since called on government to assist the affected marketeers with startup capital for them to resume trading.

Mr. Mulemwa has urged the local authority in Ndola to improve access road to the market

He noted that the fire brigade had a tough time accessing the site because of blocked road close to the trading facility.

Mr Mulemwa was speaking in a walk-in interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.