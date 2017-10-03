Do not compete, partner-KABANSHI

Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi says government is making strides at safeguarding the welfare of older persons.

Ms. Kabanshi has since challenged youths in the country not to view elders as competitors but partners in development.

She said this in Rufunsa district when she officiated at the International Day of Older Persons.

Ms. Kabanshi said the PF administration is committed to improving the welfare of the aged.

And Rufunsa District Commissioner Judith Chama said older persons should not be discriminated in society as they are the custodians of the community.