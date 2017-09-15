“DON’T CHASE PUPILS FOR FEES”

The Ministry of General Education has directed all Public Schools not to chase away any child for failure to pay school fees or buy school uniforms.

The Ministry has asked all school authorities to conform to the current policy of government.

Ministry of General Education spokesperson Nondo Chilonga has however urged all parents and guardians to pay school fees in time so that schools can continue running their operations.

Ms. Nondo says parents and guardians are expected to cooperate with school authorities and allow implementation of cost sharing modalities of paying the required school fees.

She further says the ministry is saddened with the elevated levels of illicit activities amongst school going children.

Ms. Chilonga says the case was noted where youths were found drinking beer and engaged in immoral behaviour which she says is unAfrican during school holiday.

She says children should uphold acceptable behaviour and moral standards which exhibits national values.

Ms. Chilonga added that the ministry of general education is committed to proving quality education for its learners by recruiting quality teaching personnel and overcome challenges associated with the ministry’s mandate.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.