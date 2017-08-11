“DON’T MIND THE FANS”

Football Analyst, Reuben Kamanga says players selected for the CHAN qualifier match against South Africa, should focus on the game.

Kamanga says the team should ignore football fans criticisms.

He said the players should focus on representing the country well in tomorrow’s game in South Africa.

He says he believes Coach, Wedson Nyirenda has selected a good starting line-up, which should be able to produce good results.

Kamanga was speaking today on ZNBC TV 2’s Morning Live programme, during the news and current affairs segment.

The Senior Chipolopolo on Saturday take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the first leg of the final qualifier stage of the 2018 CHAN, set for Kenya.