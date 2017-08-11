“DONT TAKE KAMBWILI’S APOLOGY SERIOUS”

The PF leadership in Southern Province says former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Chishimba Kambwili’s apology to the Tongas should not be taken seriously.

PF Southern Province Information and Publicity vice Secretary Trymore Mwenda says Mr Kambwili’s apology is merely for political expediency.

Mr Mwenda wonders what has motivated Mr Kambwili’s change of heart for Tonga’s who he politically maligned through his frequent scathing media statements when he served in government.

And Mr Mwenda has challenged Mr Kambwili to explain in detail the nature of evil spirits that possessed him when he maligned Tongas over their perceived voting pattern.

Mr Mwenda was reacting to Mr Kambwili’s remarks that evil spirits forced him to malign the Tongas when he was Minister.

He says Mr Kambwili is merely seeking political sympathy after being expelled from the PF.

Mr Mwenda warned that Mr Kambwili’s attempts to vilify President Edgar Lungu and the PF will work against him.

Mr Kambwili is reported to have told Chief Monze that evil spirits controlled him when he issued insulting remarks against Tongas.

He said this when he rendered an apology at the Chief’s palace.