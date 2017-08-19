DPP Sets Tayali Free

The Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former Zambian Voice Executive Director Chilufya Tayali was charged with one count of defamation.

In this matter Mr. Tayali was accused of having defamed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr. Tayali is alleged to have issued a statement suggesting that Mr. Kanganja is incompetent following the alleged blocking of the presidential motorcade by UPND cadres in Mongu.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial Lusaka this morning, Magistrate Felix Kaoma informed the suspect that the DPP has entered a nolle in line with section 81 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Magistrate Kaoma informed Mr. Tayali that he is free for now.

He said this is because under the nolle prosequi, a suspect can still be arrested for the same offence.