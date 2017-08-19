You are here
Home > Local > DPP Sets Tayali Free

DPP Sets Tayali Free

by - 0138

The Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former Zambian Voice Executive Director Chilufya Tayali  was charged with one count of defamation.

 

In this matter Mr. Tayali  was accused of having defamed Inspector General of Police Kakoma  Kanganja.

 

Mr. Tayali  is alleged to have issued a statement suggesting that Mr. Kanganja  is incompetent following the alleged blocking of the presidential motorcade by UPND cadres in Mongu.

 

When the matter came up for continuation of trial Lusaka this morning, Magistrate Felix  Kaoma  informed the suspect that the DPP has entered a nolle in line with section 81 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

 

Magistrate Kaoma informed Mr. Tayali  that he is free for now.

 

He said this is because under the nolle prosequi, a suspect can still be arrested for the same offence.

 

 

Robert Mwanza
http://www.znbc.co.zm

Similar Articles

GOVT PLANS TO SET UP FILM SCHOOL

0305

K1.5m RAISED FOR PRIESTLY HOUSING

0282

Leave a Reply

Top