DPP takes over SUMAILI case

The Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- has taken over the case in which Minister of Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili is accused of contempt of court.

This was after lawyers representing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema withdrew their application to object to the DPP’s application to take over the matter.

In this matter Mr Hichilema and five others have dragged the Minister to court claiming that she commented on the treason charge that they were facing.

The treason case in question was discontinued by the DPP after entering a nolle prosequi in the High court.

In this matter, the DPP had argued that Mr Hichilema cannot hire private lawyers to prosecute a criminal case because all criminal matters in Zambia are supposed to be prosecuted by her office.

Lawyers from the National Prosecution Authority had argued that it was wrong for the Magistrate to even allow Mr Hichilema’s lawyers to object the takeover because the law does not provide for that.

And when the matter came up Mr Hichilema’s Lawyers applied to withdraw their objection before Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga.

Upon the DPP taking over the case, Reverend Sumaili later took a plea of not guilty in the matter.

The matter has since been adjourned to September 25th for commencement of trial.

In this case the Minister is represented by Eric Silwamba while Mr Hichilema is represented by Keith Mweemba and others.

Meanwhile, trial in a case where Lusaka lawyer Nchima Nchito is accused of personation has failed to take off.

This is because the parties involved mutually agreed to adjourn the matter to October 17th for possible plea and commencement of trial.

In this matter Mr. Nchito is accused of having presented himself as a lawyer for the Post Newspapers in liquidation when NOT.

When the case started it was before Lusaka Magistrate Greenwell Malumani who later recused himself.

The matter was then taken to Lusaka Magistrate Humhrey Chitalu who is currently handling the case.

In this matter Mr Nchito is represented by Musa Mwenye and Chisuwo Hamwela while the prosecution team is led by Rabson Malipenga.