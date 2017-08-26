Former Minister of Health Dr. Joseph Kasonde has died.

Dr. Kasonde who was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital’s Intensive care Unit died around 21:30 hours on Friday night.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed the death of Dr. Kasonde to ZNBC news.

Dr. Chilufya says Dr. Kasonde is survived by his wife, Mary, five daughters and several grandchildren.

He says the funeral is being held at the late Dr. Kasonde’s home in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill.

Dr. Kasonde was nominated as member of parliament and appointed cabinet minister in 2011 by late republican President Michael Sata and reappointed to the same position by President Edgar Lungu.

He saved until 2016.

And Dr. Chilufya says the health sector has been robbed of an internationally acclaimed practitioner of medicine and a man who laid a firm foundation for reforms in the sector.