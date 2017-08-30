Dr KASONDE Put to Rest

President Edgar Lungu has led hundreds of people in Lusaka to the funeral of former Minister of Health Joseph Kasonde .

President Lungu arrived at Saint IGNATIUS Catholic Church around 10:15 hours for a Requiem Mass.

Others in attendance are former President Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima , Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

Cabinet Ministers and top government officials are also in attendance.

Speaking during the Church Service, Saint Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda reminded people to use their time on earth for God’s glory.

He said Dr. Kasonde believed in hard work and loved his family.

Father Chilinda hoped that public hospitals will continue applying Dr. Kasonde’s three Cs of Caring, Competency and Cleanliness.

Family friend Marks Sichula said Dr. Kasonde was a good role model in society.

President Lungu described Dr. Kasonde as a gallant son of Zambia.

Speaking when he addressed mourners, the President said Dr Kasonde served his people diligently.

The Head of State said Dr. Kasonde’s hard work made him work as a lecturer at the University of Zambia and an accomplished medical doctor who did not seek his narrow interests.

President LUNGU further said Dr. Kasonde played a big role in transforming the health sector

He stated that he is happy that the current Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is following the footsteps of his predecessor

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya said the health fraternity has lost a hero in Dr. Kasonde.

Dr. Chilufya said Dr. Kasonde always encouraged staff to love their families.