DRC crisis requires collective effort-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu says the disturbance in the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- is an issue of concern and needs urgent attention by SADC member countries.

President Lungu says countries in the SADC region are concerned with the crisis and that the it should be addressed collectively because it affects everyone in the region.

He says he will also use the opportunity in Angola to discuss the crisis in Congo and find solutions on how to help stabilize the situation aside from attending the inauguration of his Angolan counterpart.

President Lungu says he does not want to be seen like his interfering in affairs in the Congo but he wants to assist in finding a solution to the crisis.

The head of state also says Zambia, with the help of its partners will work together to address the human catastrophe happening in Congo.

The head of state said this shortly before departure for Angola.

And president Lungu says the country is on track with the local integration of the refugees in the country.