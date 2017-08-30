DSTV User Fees slashed

Multi Choice Zambia has reduced DSTV subscription fees effective 1st September 2017.

Multi Choice Zambia acting Managing Director Ngoza Matakala announced this at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Premium subscription has reduced by 3.42 per cent and will cost 7-hundred and 90 Kwacha from 8-hundred and 18 Kwacha while Compact Plus has reduced from 5-hundred and 36 Kwacha to 4-hundred and 50 Kwacha.

Compact subscription has also reduced from 321 Kwacha to K300.

Ms. Matakala said this is in line with the continuous review of packages and price points in the dynamic market.

She said Multi Choice puts the interests of its customers at heart and seeks to delight customers by constantly offering more value.

Ms Matakala further said the price lock on all packages were meant to provide relief to customers in the current tough economic conditions.