Dual carriageway roadworks cheer govt

Government says it is satisfied with the standard of road construction works on the Ndola -Kitwe and Kitwe- Chingola dual carriageway.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says government remains committed to commissioning the projects on schedule.

Mr. Chitotela says Zambians will soon start benefiting from road infrastructure projects that government embarked on after being elected into office.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting works on the Kitwe- Ndola and Kitwe-Chingola dual carriageways.

The Minister also inspected works on the Chimwemwe and Mwambashi bridges.

Mr. Chitotela said once the roads are completed economic activities will improve in the mining province.

He cautioned local engineering and consultants to ensure contractors give quality for the money paid to them.

Mr. Chitotela is on two day working tour of various projects on the Copperbelt and North-Western province.