DUBE IN ZAMBIA

A South African Gospel Artist Pastor Benjamin Dube has arrived in the Country ahead of the United Church of Zambia UCZ fundraising Gospel Concert.

Pastor Dube will hold a music concert at the Woodlands Stadium on the 14th and 15th October to fundraise for the construction of UCZ Synod Complex and Hope of Happiness Orphanage of Matero.

And UCZ Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima says his Church is pleased to receive the Gospel Artist who has come to minister to the Zambians.

Bishop Sichilima says Pastor Dube will not only evangelize to the UCZ members but to all the Christians in the Country.

The Bishop said this when Pastor Dube paid a courtesy call on him at the UCZ Synod Headquarters in Lusaka.

And Pastor Dube has commended the UCZ for the role it plays in uniting the people in the country.

The Gospel Artist said he is glad to learn that the church is taking a leading role in organizing such concerts.