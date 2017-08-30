ECL admires Iran’s Oil Industry

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is keen to learn from the Islamic Republic of Iran on how it has successfully exploited its oil and natural gas industry for the benefit of its people.

President Lungu also says Zambia admires the economic diversification programme pursued by Iran from over dependence on oil to other sectors such as agriculture.

Speaking at State House today when he received letters of credence from new Iranian Ambassador to Zambia Ahamad Erfanian and eight other Ambassadors accredited to Zambia, President Lungu said Zambia attaches importance to bilateral ties based on mutual respect.

And Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador Ahamad Erfanian said his country is ready to share its technological advances in agriculture and science.

President Lungu received credentials from Brazil Ambassador Colbert Soares Pinto, Waleed Hasan from the State of Palestine, Margret Ekua Prah of Ghana and Jean Pierre Jmunun from the Republic of Mauritius.

Others who presented their letters of credence are Bossom Assmoi Desire of Ivory Coast, Andre Nzapayrkr from the Central African Republic, Michael Nurrell of New Zealand and Kim Chang Ryop from the Democratic Republic of Korea.

And President Lungu has told Central African Republic Ambassador Andre Nzapayake that the deployment of Zambian troops to that country on a United Nations mission is a demonstration of government’s commitment to promoting a stable environment in the region.

On New Zealand, President Lungu said ZAMBIA recognises that country’s attainment of economic milestones especially in the agriculture sector.

President Lungu also said the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between Zambia and Ghana will enhance the already close ties between the two countries in various fields.