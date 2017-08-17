ECL Assures HIV Confidentiality

President Edgar Lungu says there is no need for Zambians to worry over the newly introduced compulsory Testing, Counseling and Treatment for HIV because there will be strict confidentiality.

The President says individuals’ privacy is guaranteed because their results will remain between them and the health practitioner.

Speaking to the media at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before departure for Rwanda, President Lungu wondered why some people are lamenting that their human rights are being violated when he is concerned about their welfare.

The President said those found to be positive will be treated so that their lives can be prolonged.

And President Lungu has challenged people threatening to take the matter to court to go ahead.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has arrived in Kigali Rwanda to attend tomorrow’s Inauguration ceremony of that country’s President-elect Paul Kagame.

President Lungu who is accompanied by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet CHRISTOPHER MVUNGA and State House Special Assistant for Press and Public Relation AMOS CHANDA arrived at Kigali International Airport around 17 hours.

The Zambian Head of State was received at the Airport by Rwandese Minister in Charge of Cabinet Affairs Stella Mugabo, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and accredited to Rwanda Benson Chali and other senior government officials.

President LUNGU was also accorded a presidential guard.

The Head of State will be among at least 25 other regional leaders to attend the inauguration which will be held at the National Stadium within the city.

Several Heads of State and Government have also arrived in Kigali ahead of the inauguration scheduled for AMAHORO stadium.

And Ms. Mugabo said the people of Rwanda are happy to receive President LUNGU in the capital KIGALI.

And as the President was being driven to the Hotel, several Rwandese nationals lined the streets to get a glimpse of the Zambian leader.

President Kagame who came in to power in 2000, won the August 4th, 2017 election, by over 98.7 percent defeating FRANK HABINEZA from the democratic Green party, and independent Phillipe Mpayimana , while Activist Dianne Rwigara was disqualified.

Eight opposition political parties supported Mr. Kagame in the election.