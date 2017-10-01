ECL attends Botswana Independence

President Edgar Lungu was on Friday evening among hundreds of people who braved the cold to celebrate the eve of Botswana Independence Day which falls on Saturday.

President Lungu together with his host Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama witnessed a variety of performances from Botswana security wings as well as different dance groups at the National stadium in Gaborone.

The pre-independence celebrations climaxed with a firework display at about 21:00 hours amid cheers from the crowd.

President Lungu will today be the guest of honour as Botswana commemorates 51 years of independence from British rule.

The President is expected to leave Botswana later on Saturday.