ECL calls for enhanced human capital development

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia’s development agenda can only be achieved through the acceleration of the human capital development in various fields.

President Lungu says there is need for an increase in the number of people equipped with higher level of knowledge and skills.

He notes that universities have a role to drive the agenda of creating a skilled work force in various fields to enable economic development and growth in the country.

Officiating at the University of Zambia -UNZA- advancement fundraising Gala Dinner in Lusaka last night, President Lungu said government is aware of the challenges that the learning institution is faced with such as inadequate teaching and accommodation space.

He however said government will continue to make strides to ensure there is improvement at the learning institution.

President Lungu also pledged ONE million kwacha towards the construction of the multipurpose teaching and research center.

He also committed a 90-million-kwacha allocation towards construction of the centre from government through the Ministry of Infrastructure development.

And minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo said among the reforms that her ministry wants to undertake is to make it policy for former students to contribute to improving the institutions they attended.

Professor Luo has since urged all public institutions to put all students in the database.

Meanwhile UNZA Alumni Relations and Advancement Board Chairperson Tukiya Kankasa- Mabula said there is need to promote infrastructure development, research and scholarships as a way of transforming the institution into a center of excellence.

Dr. Mabula explained that the gala dinner was aimed at raising 50 million kwacha of the 200 million kwacha needed to construct a multipurpose teaching and research center.

Speaking earlier, UNZA Chancellor Jacob Mwanza said it is important for the highest learning institution to continue playing a significant role in contributing to the country’s national development through quality academics and learning facilities.