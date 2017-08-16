ECL Calls for Steady Drug Supply

President Edgar Lungu has called for a steady supply of drugs in hospitals.

President Lungu says procurement of drugs should not even be an emergency but planned for by the Ministry of Health.

The President was speaking at State House today when he swore in newly appointed Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration Dr. Kennedy Malama who until his elevation was the Ministry’s Spokesperson.

President Lungu expressed optimism that Dr. Malama will perform to expectation because of his vast experience in the health sector.

The President said procurement of drugs falls under Dr. Malama and he does not want to hear excuses of lack of resources to buy drugs.

The Head of State further said Ministries should ensure they convince the Ministry of Finance why they should be funded before others.

President Lungu revealed that he has observed with concern that certain Ministers and Permanent Secretaries easily give up when told that the Ministry of Finance does not have money.

He observed that there is some laziness in the execution of tasks by officers in some Ministries.

President Lungu cautioned Dr. Malama that the bark stops with him because delegation of functions without supervision is a recipe for failure.