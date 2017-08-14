ECL committed to development-MUTATI

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says President Edgar Lungu is committed to see newly created districts developed.

Speaking when he addressed a public meeting at Mukupa Kaoma in the newly created Lunte district, Mr. Mutati called on people in the area to support the leadership of President Lungu because he has pledged to accelerate development in all parts of the country

, especially in the newly created districts.

Mr. Mutati who is also immediate past Lunte constituency Member of Parliament told the public gathering that he feels honoured to be given an opportunity to serve under President Lungu’s leadership.

He says all progressive people should support President Lungu’s leadership because he has proved that he is a servant of the people.

And speaking at the same meeting, Lunte constituency Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya assured the people of Lunte that he will not disappoint but follow the footsteps of Mr. Mutati who served them diligently for many years.

Mr. Kafwaya said he will continue seeking for guidance from Mr. Mutati who has vast experience.

He added that the declaration of Lunte as a district will change the profile of the area as new infrastructure will be constructed by the Government.