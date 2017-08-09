ECL congratulates President Kagame

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Rwandan President Paul Kagame following his resounding victory in last week’s Presidential election.

The President says Mr Kagame’s re-election is a demonstration of the confidence the people of Rwanda have in his leadership and vision for that country.

In a congratulatory message to President Kagame, the President said, the Zambian Government looks forward to continued cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Rwanda in addressing issues of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The President also said the Zambian Government is keen to enhancing cooperation between Zambia and Rwanda in key sectors of the two countries’ economies for their mutual benefit, as well as for the advancement of the regional and African development agendas

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.