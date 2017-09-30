ECL dares critics

President Edgar Lungu has challenged critics of his administration to contest the 2021 General Elections.

Speaking before departure for Botswana, President Lungu added that his presence at that country’s independence celebrations, will enhance relations between the two countries.

He stated that it is important for Zambia to co-exist with countries in the region and beyond.

And President Lungu said the bridge being build between Zambia and Botswana will translate into a number of economic benefits for the country.

The presidential aircraft took off at about 15:21 hours from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The Head of State was seen off by the Vice President, Inonge Wina, Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila, service Chiefs and party officials.

President Lungu is expected back in the country on Saturday.