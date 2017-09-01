ECL dates Swaziland

President Edgar Lungu is scheduled to grace the international trade fair of the Kingdom of Swaziland from 2nd to 4th September 2017.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba says this follows a fruitful visit by President Lungu to that country in July this year.

Mr. Kalaba told a media briefing in Lusaka that the presidential visit will coincide with the reed dance ceremony, a significant culture event in the Kingdom of Swaziland.

And Mr. Kalaba has disclosed that Zambia has been elected as Chair of the Organ Troika of the SADC ministerial committee on politics, defense and security from 2018 to 2019.

He says this is an important achievement for Zambia and clear mark of confidence in the leadership of President Lungu and the people of Zambia from the region.