ECL EXPECTED IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

President Edgar Lungu is expected in Kasama, Northern Province next week.

Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile has announced that the President is scheduled to arrive in Kasama on a two day visit to launch the Tullow Oil Exploration Project on Friday 11 August.

The President will on Saturday August 12th grace the ‘Ukusefya pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony in Mungwi District.

During his visit to the Province, the President will also launch the construction of township roads in Mungwi district and the Nseluka/Kayambi road.

Mr. Mundubile said the launch of the Tullow aerial survey would take place at Kasama Airport.