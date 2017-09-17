ECL New York bound

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in South Africa en-route to New York to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Upon arrival, the President held a closed-door meeting with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma at State House before departing to Sheraton Hotel where he is accommodated.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda briefed ZANIS on the insights to the bilateral talks.

President Zuma who is also Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson briefed the President on issues surrounding the unrest in Lesotho and the peace process in that country.

On Friday, SADC convened a Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government in Pretoria, South Africa following the assassination of Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force Lieutenant General Khoantle Motsomotso on September 5, 2017.

The regional bloc approved the deployment of a contingent force comprising military, security, intelligence and civilian experts to support the government of Lesotho following political unrest in that country.

According to a communique made available to ZANIS in South Africa, in the interim, the summit approved an expanded mandate and composition of a total of 34 members of the Oversight Committee to include military, security, intelligence and civilian experts t

be deployed to Lesotho for one month.

The summit also received a report of the ministerial fact-finding mission and noted the volatile situation and its implications to Lesotho.

SADC has also noted an urgent need to restore law and order and a peaceful environment conducive to foster the implementation of SADC decisions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda said President Lungu also briefed his counterpart being the Chairperson of SADC on the refugees entering Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the numbers according to the United Nations have reached about 5,000 hence the need to solve the humanitarian challenge so that it does not escalate beyond the current number.

The Head of State is on Sunday expected to leave for the United States of America to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.