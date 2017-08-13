ECL preaches co-existence

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to nurture the spirit of co-existence to foster national unity.

President Lungu says Zambia has a long history of being a peaceful nation.

Speaking during the Ukusefya Pa N’gwena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people in Kasama on Saturday, President Lungu said this has put Zambia in the spotlight and the world is watching how the country can sustain its peace.

The President said it is for this reason that he is encouraging traditional leaders Not to relent in the promotion of peace in the country.

And President Lungu has urged traditional rulers to scale up efforts in reducing child marriages and protect the rights of the girl child in their Chiefdoms.

He said Traditional leaders should be the major players in championing the campaign in ending child marriages.

The Head of State called for the involvement of everyone if the fight against early marriages is to be won.

And President Lungu says government is making efforts to improve the welfare of Chiefs and traditional Leaders.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has commissioned the One hundred and seventy-two-kilometer Nseluka- Kayambi road project in Nseluka in Northern Province.

The road project which will gobble 6-hundred and 31 million kwacha will be undertaken by Messrs. China Geo Engineering.

The Head of State noted that the completion of the road project will help boost trade and agricultural activities in the Province.