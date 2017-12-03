ECL releases K100 000 to women

President Edgar Lungu has released ONE hundred-thousand-kwacha empowerment funds for women groups in six churches spread out in five provinces across the country.

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund Patron Chanda Kabwe says the funds are aimed at helping the women groups in the churches to grow their businesses.

Mr. Kabwe says the beneficiaries of the fund will include, All Saints Congregation, Chilubula mission Catholic Church, UCZ Chimwemwe congregation, Methodist Church in Buchi Nkana, Salvation Army in Siavonga and a Pentecostal church in North western province

Speaking when he presented 15-thousand kwacha to the United Church of Zambia All Saints Congregation in Kabwe today, Mr. Kabwe informed the congregants that President Lungu is interested in improving the welfare of women in churches and Markets.

He said the President wants Churches to work with government in improving people’s lives.

Speaking earlier, All Saints Reverend in Charge Gift Keimbe thanked President Lungu for the gesture.

He said the head of state has shown that he wants to help women across the country.

And a Representative of women Emma Mulenga also thanked President Lungu for the gesture saying the funds will go a long way in helping women attain financial freedom.