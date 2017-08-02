ECL spearheads development-Chief

Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe has urged chiefs in Serenje District to continue sensitising their subjects on President Edgar Lungu’s decision to invoke article thirty one of the constitution.

Mr. Kabwe says the decision by the Republican President was made in the interest of maintaining peace and order in the country.

He has said without peace in the country, even chiefs and their subjects will be affected, therefore the need to maintain it.

Mr. Kabwe was speaking when he met Chief Chisomo, Chief Chitambo and Chief Kabamba at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chief Chitoshi of the Bemba speaking people says the creation of Lunte as a district by President EDGAR LUNGU provides an opportunity for his subjects to experience development in many areas.

Chief Chitoshi is hopeful that the creation of the district in the area will help resolve the high number of school drop outs by initiating another boarding school.

The traditional leader said the area has high agricultural potential.

The chief says he and other chiefs are geared to work with government departments to foster development in the district.

The chief made the remarks when a team of government officials called on him at his palace.

He has advised Zambians to support President Lungu’s vision of taking development to all parts of the country.