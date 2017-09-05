ECL talks of modern defence system

President Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front administration is committed to equipping the defence forces with modern equipment to enable them address new security challenges.

President Lungu says the need for modern defence systems cannot be overemphasized in view of Zambia’s growing economy coupled with huge investments from local and foreign investors.

The Head of State was speaking when he officially opened the L 15 Simulator Training Centre at the Zambia Airforce – ZAF- in Lusaka.

President Lungu commended China National Aero Technology Import and Export Corporation – CATIC for facilitating the state of the art technology.

He hailed the Chinese firm for being a committed partner to Government in modernising the security and defence wings.

And ZAF Commander, Eric Chimese said opening of the Simulator Training Centre redefines and opens a new chapter in flying training of fighter pilots in the Airforce.

Lieutenant General Chimese explained that computer based ground training systems in Aviation have played a major role in building pilots’ skills and confidence by providing cost effective ways of training.

Meanwhile, CATIC Regional President, Li Houding said the L 15 Simulator Training Centre is the most advanced in Africa and will enable ZAF build up a cohort of well-trained pilots.