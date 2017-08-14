ECL to attend KAGAME inauguration

President Edgar Lungu is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Rwanda’s President-elect Paul Kagame this Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Kalaba says President Lungu has accepted the invitation from his counterpart in the spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

Mr. Kalaba says the visit will also present an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss many developmental issues of mutual interest and the security situation in the Great Lakes Region.

President Lungu is scheduled to depart for Rwanda on Thursday 17th August, 2017.

And Mr. Kalaba has told journalists in Lusaka today that President LUNGU is also scheduled to attend the 37th Annual Southern African Development Community -SADC- Summit in Pretoria from 19th to 20th August, 2017.

The Head of State will proceed to South Africa on 18th August, 2017 after Mr. Kagame’s inauguration ceremony.

The SADC Summit is running under the theme ‘Partnering with the private sector in developing industry and regional value chains.’