ECL to consult on maize price

President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that he will consult various stakeholders in considering the request from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia to revise upwards the price at which the Food Reserve Agency – FRA is buying Maize.

The President has clarified that he has not decided to increase the current FRA price of Sixty Kwacha but that he will widely consult on the matter before reaching a decision.

President Lungu says when members of the Board of the EFZ met him at state house this week, they presented a request to revise upward the price of maize and that he assured them he will consider their appeal.

The President was speaking to Journalists today at Kenneth Kaunda International airport shortly before departure to South Africa where he has gone to attend a SADC double Troika summit.

President Lungu said government is aware of the concerns that have been raised by various stakeholders on the matter.

He noted that he is also concerned with the welfare of farmers in the country.

President Lungu also stated that his government might interrogate the possibility of subsidizing the cost of fertilizer and inputs to increase production.