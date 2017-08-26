ECL to develop rural areas-Sichalwe

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe says President Edgar Lungu is determined to implement programs that will directly benefit the people at the grassroots level.

Mr. Sichalwe who is Chawama Member of Parliament says this can be seen from the construction of infrastructure such as clinics and roads in his constituency.

He has announced that the expansion works on Chawama clinic will soon start.

Mr. Sichalwe says this follows the successful relocation of the Post Office to another area to pave the way for the expansion of the current first level hospital.

He said this after inspecting the construction of a new Post office in Chawama constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sichalwe has urged the people in Chawama ward four to stop encroaching on the road reserve.

He said this has made it difficult for government to tar some roads in the area.

Mr. Sichalwe said Chawama ward four did not benefit from other road projects because of encroachments on the road reserves.

He said whilst government is waiting for this problem to be addressed it has resolved to gravel the roads to make them passable.

Speaking when He lunched the gravelling of the roads in Chawama ward four Mr. Sichalwe thanked Lafarge and other stakeholders for working with government to gravel the roads.