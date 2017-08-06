ECL to improve lives of rural dweller

President Edgar Lungu says government is focused on improving the welfare of rural dwellers.

President Lungu says people in rural areas should not be suffering simply because they live there.

The Head of State says he will ensure to leave a legacy of improved living standards for Zambians.

Speaking when International Fund for Agricultural Development -IFAD- President Gilbert Huango paid a courtesy call on him at State House today, President Lungu noted that people should stop associating agriculture with the poor but consider it as a way of life.

And Visiting Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has described Zambia as a shining example of peace in the world.

Mrs. Scotland says her visit highlights the important place that Zambia occupies in the Commonwealth family and to the promotion of inclusiveness and resilience.

She told the Media upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport that whilst in Zambia she will engage various stakeholders on issues to do with gender equality and promotion of peace.

Mrs. Scotland said Zambia should be in the forefront of promoting peace and stability in the organization as this is key to development.

The visiting secretary General of the Common wealth was received by Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Britain Muyeba Chikonde.

And Mr. Chikonde said the visit is testimony of the faith the organization has in Zambia.