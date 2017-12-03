ECL urges Zesco to keep fire burning

ZESCO United are the 2017 FAZ MTN Premier league champions.

The new champions have won a tight race which has seen them scoop the league championship by a single point, one better than second placed ZANACO.

Going into Saturday’s final league games, ZANACO, NKANA and Green Buffaloes could have won the championship but fate favoured ZESCO who saw off a spirited challenge from relegated MUFULIRA Wanderers by four goals to two.

ZANACO took matters into their own hands and beat Forest Rangers two nil.

Elsewhere LUSAKA Dynamos beat NAPSA Stars 5-2, while NKANA beat relegated KONKOLA Blades four nil.

CITY of LUSAKA ended their stay in the Premier league by losing 2-1 to Red Arrows, while at Godfrey CHITALU Stadium, KABWE Warriors fought back to hold visiting Power Dynamos two all.

In LUMWANA, Buildcon made a strong finish to the league by beating LUMWANA Radiants 2-1 and NCHANGA Rangers lost at home by three goals to two to visiting NAKAMBALA Leopards.

Green Buffaloes who at one time looked strong to win the league lost one nil at home to Green eagles.

Meanwhile President EDGAR LUNGU has congratulated ZESCO United for winning the MTN FAZ super league.

President LUNGU has since urged ZESCO to keep working hard.

He was speaking in an interview with journalists after watching Green Buffaloes versus Green Eagles game at Woodlands stadium.