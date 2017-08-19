ECL Witnesses Kagame’s inauguration

President Edagr Lungu was , Friday, August 18, among at least 25 other African leaders in Rwanda, attending the inauguration of President-Elect, Paul Kagame.

ZNBC’s Mwila Nsonfu reports from Kigali, Rwanda, that President LUNGU is accompanied by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, Christopher Mvunga is also in the delegation.

The President left for Rwanda yesterday, and from there he is expected to connect to Pretoria, South Africa to attend the 37th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Governments.

The Summit will be held from August 19 and 20, under the theme PARTNERING WITH THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN DEVELOPING INDUSTRY AND REGIONAL VALUE CHAINS.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harry Kalaba, who is also Head of the Zambian advance delegation, has further said Zambia will on Saturday, August 19, be joining the SADC Troika organ on Security and Defence.

