ECL’s call for dialogue serious – Lifwekelo

Patriotic Front Member Edwin Lifwekelo says President Edgar Lungu’s call for dialogue should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

Mr. Lifwekelo says the call is a sign of responsible leadership.

He says all well-meaning Zambians should distance themselves from political parties that are in the habit of insulting the head of state.

Mr. Lifwekelo points out that it is healthy to constructively criticize government’s decisions but that those with different views must NOT take press freedom for granted.

He says it is government’s responsibility to issue Radio, TV and Newspaper licenses which unfortunately are now being used to demonize the head of State and his administration.

Mr. Lifwekelo said this in a statement availed to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has called on Parliamentarians to responsibly debate President Edgar Lungu’s speech during the official opening of parliament.

Mr. Chanda says President Lungu touched on a lot of important issues affecting all Zambians and that it is important for all parliamentarians to debate the speech with a critical and sober mind.

He explained that President Lungu in his speech emphasized the need for him to govern a peaceful country for the sake of bettering the lives of all Zambians irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mr. Chanda said this in a walk-in interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.