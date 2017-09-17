Economic growth impresses MP

Patriotic Front Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda says Zambia’s economy has improved owing to the bold steps taken by government such as the removal of subsidies.

Featuring on the PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka, Dr. Chanda said the country has also seen the kwacha appreciate against major convertible currencies coupled with a reduction in inflation rate, a sign that the economy is doing well.

He adds that mealie meal prices have also reduced as part of improving the cost of living.

Dr. Chanda says President Lungu’s move to diversify the economy and attract investments in the energy sector has started bearing fruit.

He says government has also scored in the areas of health and infrastructure which are key in speeding up development.