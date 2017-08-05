EDGAR LUNGU is President- Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo says Zambia only has President Edgar Lungu as Head of State.

Mr. Obasanjo says there can only be one President at a time.

And Mr. Obasanjo has expressed hope that the differences between President Lungu and incarcerated opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will be resolved.

He however says there is need for both parties to open doors for each other, to iron out their differences.

Meanwhile, Mr. Obasanjo says what transpired in Mongu this year where the UPND convoy blocked the presidential motorcade was unfortunate.

Mr. Obasanjo says he’s been following events in Zambia from the 2016 general elections and has been concerned with the peace, security and progress of the country.

The former Nigerian president was given permission by president Lungu to visit Mr. Hichilema at Mukobeko maximum correctional facility in Kabwe on Saturday.

He told journalists soon after holding talks with President Lungu on Saturday evening that his efforts to bring the two leaders to dialogue, as well as the efforts of the church in Zambia are slowly bearing fruit.

The former Nigerian president thanked president Lungu for allowing him to visit Mr. Hichilema.