EDUCATION REFOCUS

General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe says the focus of the current education curricula is to incorporate both social, economic and technological development in the education system.

Mr. Tukombe says this is being done through the two career pathways as vehicles to link school curricula to technical and vocational training curriculum.

He says this is why Government wants the teaching fraternity to clearly define and allocate specific career pathways to various schools in the country so that each learner is given an opportunity to choose career pathways according to his or her interest an

ability.

Mr. Tukombe says schools must be given opportunities to offer subjects under the respective career pathway according to the existing resources.

The permanent secretary further guided that special attention should be paid to special schools, girls schools and community schools which most of the times receive little attention.

He called for equal opportunities to girls, learners with special education needs and others who are less privileged in rural schools.

Mr. Tukombe was speaking during the official opening of the verification of career pathways by the provinces and districts workshop in Lusaka today.