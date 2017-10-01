Electronic number plate system proposed

Government has proposed to migrate all motor vehicles to the electronic number plate system.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the exercise will be done at a reduced fee of 5-hundred Kwacha from the current ­registration fee of 9-hundred and 75 Kwacha.

The Minister says the system will enhance security; enable easy payment of various road user charges such as road tolls as well as the renewal of drivers licences online.

Mr. Mutati said this during his presentation of the 2018 national budget

And Mr. Mutati has revealed that in line with Government’s call for pension funds to participate in financing development projects, NAPSA has pumped in 2.1 billion Kwacha in the rehabilitation of the Chingola – Solwezi Road.