Embrace local insurance -Govt

Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has called on members of the Zambia Shippers Association to embrace local insurance companies.

Mr. Lungu says preference for foreign insurance firms denies the local insurance companies an opportunity to contribute towards the growth of the economy.

He says government has put in place insurance policies to support the growth of the Zambian Insurance sector.

Mr. Lungu was speaking in Lusaka at Shippers 2day workshop.

And Zambia Shippers Association Chairperson Barry Mwango said shipping costs in Zambia are 40 percent higher than in other countries.

Mr. Mwango said enhanced planning and support from the government would help stabilise insurance costs.